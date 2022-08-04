Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

