Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.94 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.19.

