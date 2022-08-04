Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.54.

