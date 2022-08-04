Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

