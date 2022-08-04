Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,757 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 47,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MBB opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.