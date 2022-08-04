Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,491 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 183,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

