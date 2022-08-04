Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 709 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

