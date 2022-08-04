Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) versus IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Financial Review

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHI has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 9.02% 11.83% 8.83% IHI 5.56% 17.88% 3.56%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sono-Tek and IHI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sono-Tek and IHI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A IHI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and IHI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 4.55 $2.54 million $0.10 49.51 IHI $10.45 billion 0.38 $587.98 million $0.96 6.76

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. IHI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats IHI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About IHI

(Get Rating)

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants. The company also constructs natural gas liquefaction, oil refining, petrochemicals, LPG, and other process plants; develops and constructs nuclear fuel cycle systems; provides components for boiling and pressurized water reactors; and constructs bridges and steel structures. It offers water gates for rivers and dams; environmental monitoring products; concrete construction materials; 3D laser radars, X-ray inspection systems, monitoring and disaster prevention equipment, oil leak monitors, and vibration control and seismic isolation floor systems; shield tunneling machines and automatic segment assembling systems; transportation systems; LPG/LEG storage tanks; floating LNG/LPG production, storage, and offloading units; and semi-submersible rigs, mega-float, and others. The company also leases and sells real estate properties; develops houses; and provides compressors, cryogenic products, logistics systems, steelmaking equipment, machinery for ships, turbochargers for vehicles, separators, lubricating systems, pulp and paper machinery, materials handling systems, agricultural machinery, parking systems, boilers, and life associated equipment. It offers factory, heat treatment and surface engineering solutions; aero engines; air traffic control systems; and rocket systems and space exploration solutions. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.