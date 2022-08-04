SORA Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million (XOR)

SORA (XOR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, SORA has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. SORA has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $300,859.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA coin can currently be bought for $3.73 or 0.00016280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SORA

SORA is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,038 coins. SORA’s official website is sora.org. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SORA

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

