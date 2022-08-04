SORA Validator Token (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,422.40

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $44,422.40 and $35,427.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SORA Validator Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,533.40 or 0.99963812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00045755 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00028645 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org.

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SORA Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SORA Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.