SORA Validator Token (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,422.40

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $44,422.40 and $35,427.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,533.40 or 0.99963812 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00045755 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001293 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00028645 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001405 BTC.
About SORA Validator Token
SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org.
Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
