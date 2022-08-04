SORA Validator Token (VAL) Hits Market Cap of $44,379.76

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $44,379.76 and approximately $36,478.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SORA Validator Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,039.43 or 0.99897402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00045010 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028317 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001410 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SORA Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SORA Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.