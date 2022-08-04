Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $76.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

SO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,377,000 after buying an additional 68,956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 120,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 17.6% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in Southern by 77.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

