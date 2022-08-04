SouthState Corp Acquires 590 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,888,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VBR opened at $163.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

