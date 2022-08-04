SouthState Corp Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $167.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.57. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

