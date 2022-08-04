SouthState Corp Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE YUM opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

