SouthState Corp Sells 9,479 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

