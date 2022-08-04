SouthState Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $207.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

