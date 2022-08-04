Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 12,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $39.15. 44,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,840 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 48.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the airline’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 15.2% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 159,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,888,324,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

