Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.18% from the company’s previous close.

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.3 %

LUV traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. 227,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.