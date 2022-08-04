Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Sovos Brands Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of SOVO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 37,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99.
Insider Activity
In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sovos Brands Company Profile
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
