Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of SOVO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 37,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99.

Insider Activity

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 97,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

