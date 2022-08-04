SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) CEO G Marc Baumann Sells 2,000 Shares

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $828.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.64 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

