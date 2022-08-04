SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) CEO G Marc Baumann Sells 2,000 Shares

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SP Plus Stock Performance
Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $828.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.64 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
About SP Plus
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
