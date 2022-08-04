SpaceChain (SPC) Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One SpaceChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $965.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000453 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
SpaceChain Profile
SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,286,321 coins and its circulating supply is 307,209,838 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
