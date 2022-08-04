SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches Market Cap of $3.79 Million

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $3.79 million and $355,335.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,767,987,424 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

