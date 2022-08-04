SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $164.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

