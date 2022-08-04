Spheroid Universe (SPH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,876.00

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $128,876.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00631454 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035053 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Coin Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe
