Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. Spire also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 283,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,901. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.34. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spire by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

