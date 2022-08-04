Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $239.11

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.11 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 282.80 ($3.47). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 280.20 ($3.43), with a volume of 566,532 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.40.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 2.16 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.77), for a total value of £264,137.50 ($323,658.25). In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.70 ($24,496.63). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.77), for a total value of £264,137.50 ($323,658.25). Insiders have acquired 8,913 shares of company stock worth $2,043,453 in the last ninety days.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.