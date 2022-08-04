Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SPR traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $30.97. 50,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $772,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 23.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $523,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

