Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

