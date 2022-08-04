SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.13-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $446.40 million-$448.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.16 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.52 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.50.
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $117.90.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
