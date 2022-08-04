SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.13-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $446.40 million-$448.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.16 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $117.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

