Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Squarespace Stock Up 1.1 %

SQSP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 8,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $590,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $694,613.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,350,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Squarespace by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Squarespace by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Squarespace by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Squarespace from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

