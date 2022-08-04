SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.76-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.32 billion-$5.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.02. 27,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,604. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $103,226,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,958,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

