SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.93 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,270 shares of company stock valued at $780,398. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 349,449 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

