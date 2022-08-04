StableXSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 11% against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002007 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $16.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,875.63 or 0.99842144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00045361 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028517 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001423 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap.

StableXSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

