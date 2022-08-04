Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Announces Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 8,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,590. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $830.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,883 shares in the company, valued at $604,665.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,665.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 627.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

