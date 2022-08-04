Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Cut by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 229,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

