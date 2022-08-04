Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

