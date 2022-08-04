Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 32.8% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $467,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 49,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

