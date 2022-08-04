Starlink Price Reaches $0.0000 (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Starlink has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Starlink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starlink has a total market cap of $45.20 million and $1.84 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starlink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00636899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00035348 BTC.

Starlink Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So.

Starlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.