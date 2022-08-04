STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits One Day Volume of $54,601.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. STARSHIP has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $54,601.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00643660 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00035368 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

