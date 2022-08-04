STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits One Day Volume of $54,601.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. STARSHIP has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $54,601.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00643660 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016401 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00035368 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
