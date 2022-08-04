State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,788 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $48,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.28 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.32.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,454. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Cowen lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.