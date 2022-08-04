State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 130,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $58,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.26.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of OXY opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

