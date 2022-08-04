State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $47.10 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,196 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Aflac worth $47,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 486.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Aflac by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 182,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Aflac stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.