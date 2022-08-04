State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 156,568 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $50,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in HP by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,058 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.