State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,206 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of IQVIA worth $51,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 31.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in IQVIA by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 459.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $233.21 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

