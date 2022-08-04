State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,711 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $43,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

