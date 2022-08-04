State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Marriott International worth $57,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.83.

Shares of MAR opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

