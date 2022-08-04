State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 613,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $46,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

