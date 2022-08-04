State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,015 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $53,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $327.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $346.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.82 and its 200-day moving average is $304.91.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

