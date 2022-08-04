STERIS (NYSE:STE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $21.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,713. STERIS has a one year low of $192.40 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 0.71.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STERIS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,878,000 after acquiring an additional 81,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

